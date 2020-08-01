Yediyurappa's son made Karnataka BJP vice-president

Bengaluru: B.Y. Vijayandra, second son of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has been appointed vice-president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit.

"BJP's state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vijayandra as one of the 10 vice-presidents along with four general secretaries, 10 secretaries, two treasurers and seven heads of morchas (organisations)," a party official told IANS.

The other nine vice-presidents are Arvind Limbavali and Nirmal Kumar Sumarana (from Bengaluru Central), Tejaswini Ananthkumar and M. Shankarappa (Bengaluru South), Pratap Simha and M. Rajendra (Mysuru), Shoba Karandlaje (Udupi), Malikayya Guttedar (Kalaburagi) and M.B. Nandish (Tumakur).

Though Vijayandra hails from Shivamogga in Malnad in the state's northwest region, he stays with Yeddiyurappa in this tech city.

Vijayandra's elder brother B.Y. Raghavendra is the party's third time Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga since 2009. He was also a legislator from the Shikaripura assembly seat, which Yediyurappa represents currently.

Karandlaje and Simha are Lok Sabha members from Udupi and Mysuru in the southern state.

The four general secretaries are N. Ravikumar (Davangere), Siddaraju (Mysore Rural), C.N. Ashwath Narayan (Bangalore Central) and Mahesh Tenginakayi (Hubli-Dharwad).

Narayan is also one of the three Deputy Chief Minister's in the state government.

The 10 secretaries are Satish Reddy (Bangalore South), Tulasi Muniraju Gowda (Bangalore Central), Keshav Prasad (Bangalore North), Jagadish Heramani (Bagalkot), Sudha Jayarudresh (Davangere), Bharathi Mugdum (Belagavi Rural), Hemalatha Nayak (Koppal), Ujjwala (Belagavi city), K.S. Naveen (Chitradurga) and Vinay Bidare (Tumakur).

The two treasurers are Subba Narasimha (Bangalore Central) and Lehar Singh Siroya (Bangalore North).

The seven Morcha state presidents are as follows, for Youth: Sandeep (Bangalore South), Women: Geeta Vivekananda (Bangalore North), Farmers: Heeranna Kodadi (Belagavi Rural), Backward Community: Ashok Gasti (Raichur), Scheduled Castes (SC): Chaluvdi Narayanaswamy (Bangalore Rural), Scheduled Tribes (ST): Tipparaju Havaldar (Raichur) and Minorities: Mujmamil Babu (Bangalore South).

State office secretary Lokesh Ambekallu (Bangalore North) and the party's official spokesperson is Ganesh Karnik (Dakshina Kannada).