Young karate prodigy strikes gold at international championship
Mohammed Hasnain emerges victorious at invitational event
Shivamogga: In a stunning display of skill and determination, young karate sensation Mohammed Hasnain clinched the gold medal in the kata category at the Invitational International Karate Championship. The prestigious event, hosted by A Z Martial Arts Academy India, featured competitors from six nations, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
Representing the Sudokann Martial Arts Academy, under the guidance of Renshi Zain, Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Sports Commission for the Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association (AKSKA) and a national judge, Hasnain showcased his exceptional talent.
A student at Baldwin Boys’ High School, Hasnain triumphed in the seven-year kata category, earning a cheque of Rs. 25,000 in recognition of his previous achievements and ranking. This victory adds to his impressive resume, which includes being the youngest record holder in Karnataka and a two-time state and South India champion.
The tournament was a resounding success for Renshi Zain’s students, who secured the team championship with an impressive haul of medals: 13 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze in kata, and 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze in kumite categories.
The event’s success was bolstered by the support of AKSKA President Arun Machiah, General Secretary Bhargav Reddy, Dr. Shihan A Z Muheeb, the tournament organiser, and Dr. Hanshi Praveen Ranka, Chairman & Grand Master. Special thanks were also extended to Dr. Leena Daniel, Principal of Baldwin Boys’ High School, for her invaluable support to the young athletes.