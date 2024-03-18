Young man brutally murdered in car by relatives of beloved

Shivamogga: Young man was murdered on Friday night by relatives of girl with whom he planned to marry reportedly from Togarsi village in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district.

The deceased is identified as Veeresh (27) a native of Gadikoppa village in Shikaripura taluk.

According to sources, Veeresh was in love with a 23 year old girl who is also his distant relative. But the girl’s family opposed their relationship and even warned him about this. Despite warnings the boy and girl continued their relationship, and enraged by this the girl’s brothers hatched a plan.

They spoke with him politely and called for compromise. They made him to delete all the social media posts of him and girl shared in public.

Then they took him to Togarsi village and assaulted him severely and set him on fire along with his Innova car.

Local residents, alarmed by the sight of the car engulfed in flames, promptly alerted the authorities. Upon arrival, Shiralakoppa police initiated an investigation and identified the owner of the vehicle through its registration number.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the victim was Viresh, who had allegedly been burnt inside the car.

According to family members, Viresh had received a call from acquaintances while at his residence in Gadikoppa the previous night. Subsequently, he left in his Innova car and did not return home thereafter. Viresh’s mother, Madevi, has filed a complaint with the Shiralakoppa police station, alleging that her son was murdered by eight individuals of girl’s family. She has urged for legal action to be taken against the accused.

Authorities, including Shikaripura DySP Keshav, Inspector Rudresh, and their team, have visited the scene of the incident to conduct further inquiries.