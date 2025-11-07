Young track and field athletes set the pace at Mini Karnataka Games 2025

Day 5 of the 4th Mini Karnataka Games 2025 saw young athletes from across Karnataka showcase their talent and teamwork. In the girls’ shotput finals, Sharanya from Hassan claimed gold with a commanding throw of 8.7 meters. Maryam Mohammed from Chamarajnagar followed with 7.84 meters, while Deepika Vijaykumar Chavan from Dharwad secured bronze with 7.79 meters. The 600 meters girls final saw a standout performance by Megha Ashok Pojari from Bagalkote, clocking 1.42 minutes, ahead of Spoorthi R from Shivamogga and Dhanvi S from Udupi.

The boys’ long jump finals were dominated by Dakshina Kannada, with Pranav S leaping to gold at 5.52 meters. Teammate Prasid Naveen Rao earned silver, and Sumeesh Sukesh Kumar from Udupi clinched bronze by a narrow margin. In the 200 meters boys sprint, Adarsh R from Mysore surged ahead with a winning time of 24.18 seconds, followed by R Kaushal Banian from Dakshina Kannada and Subhash R from Chitradurga.

Middle-distance events continued to thrill spectators. Sandeep Yellappa Vaddar from Dharwad won the 600 meters boys final in 1.29 minutes, just ahead of Veeraj Monappa Kugaji from Belagavi and Siddhanth KY from Hassan. The 400 meters girls final was a close contest, with Porvi T Harikantara from Uttara Kannada taking gold in 1.00.47 minutes, narrowly beating Madhuri Gajanan Patil from Belagavi and Megha Ashok Pujaji from Bagalkot.

In the boys’ javelin throw, Shivamogga athletes dominated the podium. Amith SP secured gold with a throw of 33.66 meters, followed closely by Punith with 33.45 meters. S Dheraj from Chikballapura earned bronze. The 60 meters sprints delivered high-speed drama, with Prakul K Kunder from Udupi and Adwika from Dakshina Kannada winning the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.

The relay events capped off the day with thrilling finishes. Dakshina Kannada’s girls team blazed to gold in the 4x100 meters relay with a time of 53.19 seconds, while Mysuru’s boys team topped their category with a swift 49.69 seconds.