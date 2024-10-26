youth harasses young woman on social media

Mangaluru: A young woman from Idya in Surathkal, just outside Mangaluru, tragically ended her life after allegedly facing harassment and receiving life threatening messages online. MLA Dr. Bharat Shetty expressed strong criticism of local authorities, calling out the police’s response to the situation.

The deceased had reportedly been receiving explicit and threatening messages on social media from an individual identified as Shariq. Family members reported that Shariq, through social media messenger, had intimidated her with threats if she did not “go” with him. The harassment allegedly reached a point where the young woman took her own life after she felt her complaint had not been addressed with urgency by the police.

BJP MLA Dr. Bharat Shetty voiced his frustration regarding the police’s handling of the case, stating that the lack of immediate action in response to the family’s complaint was unacceptable. He called on the district administration to investigate and warned of possible repercussions from the community should justice be delayed. “The young woman’s tragic death highlights the need for accountability, and the police must take responsibility,” said Shetty.

Before her death, the woman left a note in which she expressed distress over being harassed and a lack of protection, saying that she feared the situation escalating further. Her death note said, “I will rather end my life now than being raped by a Muslim. Shariq and Noorjahan should not be spared...”

The note raises suspicions of another accused named Noorjahan involved in the matter. The woman’s family alleged that Shariq had earlier contacted her elder brother with a similarly menacing message, reportedly stating, “Tell your sister to love me, or I will cut her into 24 pieces.”

A screenshot shared from her brother’s chat with the accused showed deranged messages received from the accused. One message from the accused stated, “We are here only for Hindu girls, especially your sister.” Among others, another message from the accused said, “We should get her just one time. We will make her feel like she should die.”

A formal complaint was subsequently filed with the Surathkal police, leading to Shariq’s arrest. An earlier account of the matter suggests that the young woman filed a complaint at the Surathkal police station. The police then detained Shariq and interrogated him. However, Shariq was released as the interrogation allegedly did not yield evidence. Currently, the Surathkal police have re-arrested Shariq, who remains in custody as further investigations are underway.