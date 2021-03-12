Zomato delivery executive taken into custody for hitting woman

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a Zomato delivery executive after a model-turned-makeup artiste posted a video clip on social media platforms alleging that she was punched in her nose.



According to the city police, the arrested person has been identified as Kamaraj, who works with the online food delivery platform.

Kamaraj was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter and Instagram to narrate her horror, tagging the city police, which asked her to provide the area details to assist in investigation.

Meanwhile, Zomato said that it had delisted the delivery partner from its app.

"We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," Zomato tweeted.

"We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," Zomato said.

According to the police sources, Kamaraj refuted the allegations made by the woman and claimed it's in fact the other way around. He reportedly alleged that it was Hitesha who first verbally abused him and then hit him with a chappal.

"We have taken Kamaraj into custody based on the complaint filed by Hitesha Chandranee. Kamaraj gave a statement saying the woman had asked for a refund for the order when he went to deliver the food. He told her that the refund was not possible from his side, but she refused to accept the food, and according to him, this led to a verbal attack by her. He alleged that she tried to hit him with her slippers, and in self-defence, he pushed her which resulted in the injury to her nose. This is the version of Kamaraj" said the police statement.