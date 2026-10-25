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Renowned artist, former Rajya Sabha member Jogen Chowdhury passes away
In Short
The artist was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with blood cancer and urinary tract infection. According to family sources, he breathed his last this morning.
Kolkata: Renowned painter and former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jogen Chowdhury passed away on Sunday. He was 87.
The artist was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with blood cancer and urinary tract infection. According to family sources, he breathed his last this morning.
According to hospital sources, Jogen Chowdhury had been suffering from cancer for the past 14 months. He was undergoing chemotherapy. He fell ill on the day of Shasthi (October 16) and was admitted to the hospital. His condition was critical at the time of admission. Symptoms of sepsis were also seen due to the infection. When his condition deteriorated on Saturday, he was put on ventilation.
Jogen Chowdhury was born on February 16, 1939, in Daharpara village of Faridpur in British India. His father, Pramathanath Chowdhury, was a landlord. His mother used to create good alpana (traditional decorative wall or floor painting). From there, he developed an interest in drawing.
During the partition, he moved to Kolkata with his family, where he started his art education. He worked as a drawing teacher in Howrah District School. In 1962, he joined the Kolkata Handloom Board as a designer.
Chowdhury went to Paris for higher education in 1965. He served as a curator at the Art Gallery of the Presidential Palace.
He used to paint pictures that satirised politics and society, which made him popular. His paintings were also influenced by the Indian and European art movements. At different times, he was the brainchild of the designs for various Durga Puja themes. In 2017, he sketched the idol of Behala Nutan Dal Puja. For a year, he was the designer of the idol of Thakurpukur State Bank Park Sarbajanin.
In 2014, the then Trinamool Congress government sent Jogen Chowdhury to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He remained in that position until 2020. The artist was honoured with various awards at home and abroad.
Renowned artist, former Rajya Sabha member Jogen Chowdhury passes away
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