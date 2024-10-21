Congress Blames AAP for Delhi Air Pollution, Calls it a Misleading Tactic

In a fresh political spat, a Congress leader has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of contributing to Delhi's worsening air pollution, calling it part of their "old game of fooling the public." As the national capital grapples with deteriorating air quality, political parties have begun pointing fingers at one another, seeking to shift blame amid growing public frustration.

Blame Game Intensifies Over Pollution Crisis

The Congress leader criticized the Delhi government's handling of the pollution crisis, stating that the AAP's policies have failed to curb the growing menace. He further claimed that the AAP administration, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has repeatedly "misled the public" by making empty promises and not implementing concrete measures to address the environmental challenges.

Public Health at Stake

Delhi’s air quality has reached hazardous levels in recent weeks, with residents suffering from respiratory problems and other health concerns. The Congress alleges that the AAP government’s inaction has exacerbated the situation, and accused them of trying to cover up their failure by blaming external factors such as stubble burning in neighboring states.

AAP Defends Its Policies

Responding to the criticism, AAP leaders defended their record, pointing to initiatives like the Odd-Even scheme, the introduction of electric buses, and the creation of a green war room to monitor pollution levels. They also blamed the central government for failing to address the root causes of air pollution, including vehicular emissions and industrial waste.

Political Reactions

The political blame game has escalated as the Delhi Assembly elections approach, with both Congress and AAP seeking to win over voters by focusing on public health and environmental issues. While the Congress continues to highlight AAP’s alleged failure in managing the pollution crisis, AAP maintains that they are actively working to mitigate the problem.

What’s Next?

As the pollution crisis worsens, all eyes are on how both state and central governments will work together to find long-term solutions to improve air quality in Delhi. Meanwhile, the public remains caught in the crossfire of political accusations, waiting for tangible results to alleviate the smog-filled air that affects their daily lives.