Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
Just In
Delhi Constable Killed After Being Chased, Dragged, and Assaulted
A Delhi Police constable was chased, dragged, and fatally assaulted during an altercation. Investigation is underway to bring the attackers to justice.
In a tragic incident, a Delhi Police constable lost his life after being chased, dragged, and brutally assaulted. The constable was on duty when he encountered an altercation with a group of suspects. According to reports, the suspects chased him down, forcibly dragged him for a significant distance, and then fatally assaulted him. This heinous attack has shocked the police force and the public alike.
The constable, who was performing his duties in a high-risk zone, tried to evade the attackers but was eventually overpowered. Despite efforts by colleagues and locals to intervene, the injuries sustained by the constable proved to be fatal. The Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. Senior officers are also looking into whether proper security measures were in place during the time of the incident.
This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of police personnel, especially in high-crime areas. The constable’s tragic death serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officials on duty.