Delhi Constable Killed After Being Chased, Dragged, and Assaulted

Delhi Constable Killed After Being Chased, Dragged, and Assaulted
Highlights

A Delhi Police constable was chased, dragged, and fatally assaulted during an altercation. Investigation is underway to bring the attackers to justice.

In a tragic incident, a Delhi Police constable lost his life after being chased, dragged, and brutally assaulted. The constable was on duty when he encountered an altercation with a group of suspects. According to reports, the suspects chased him down, forcibly dragged him for a significant distance, and then fatally assaulted him. This heinous attack has shocked the police force and the public alike.

The constable, who was performing his duties in a high-risk zone, tried to evade the attackers but was eventually overpowered. Despite efforts by colleagues and locals to intervene, the injuries sustained by the constable proved to be fatal. The Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. Senior officers are also looking into whether proper security measures were in place during the time of the incident.

This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of police personnel, especially in high-crime areas. The constable’s tragic death serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officials on duty.

