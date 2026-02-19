India AI Summit 2026 Day 4 LIVE: Global Leaders Unite in Delhi

Day 4 Update : In the Day 4 India AI Summit 2026 organised in New Delhi has turned into a global stage for innovation, policy, and collaboration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the artificial intelligence summit highlights,and emphasized on India’s vision of “AI for all” to drive inclusive growth and digital empowerment.

French President Macron’s AI summit speech was a standout moment where he shared his vision and called Europe “a hub for innovation and investment”. He pointed out the importance of India–France AI collaboration and how this collaboration can build a great partnership between the two nations in shaping ethical AI policies and advancing research. Technology giants - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind’s Dennis Hassabis, and Reliance’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani were part of the global AI conference India 2026 and shared their insights on how AI can help in transforming the industries, education, and healthcare. UN Secretary‑General António Guterres urged nations to adopt responsible AI frameworks and stressed on the global perspective.Leaders debated on the data privacy, ethical use of AI ensuring AI remains a tool for human progress rather than disruption.

The event showcased India’s ambition to become a global AI giant .Keynote speeches,announcements of new research collaborations were part of the packed schedule.The summit spotlighted Delhi as a thriving hub where policymakers, innovators, and global leaders gathered to shape the future of artificial intelligence.