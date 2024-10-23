Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad for Nomination, BJP Demands Apology

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent leader of the Congress party, prepares to file her nomination from Wayanad for the upcoming 2024 elections, the political landscape has heated up. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized this moment to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he treated the voters of Wayanad as a "backup option."

BJP’s Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders have alleged that Rahul Gandhi's previous decision to contest from Wayanad in the 2019 elections, alongside Amethi, was a strategic move to ensure his parliamentary seat. They argue that his choice reflected a lack of commitment to the voters of Wayanad, implying that the constituency was used merely as a fallback in case of his defeat in Amethi. BJP spokespersons are now urging Rahul Gandhi to issue a public apology to the people of Wayanad for what they describe as "using the voters as a backup plan."

Priyanka Gandhi’s Focus on Wayanad

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination from Wayanad marks a significant move for the Congress party. As she steps into the electoral race, Congress is banking on her to strengthen their presence in the southern states. Priyanka’s campaign is expected to focus on key regional issues and continue her brother Rahul Gandhi’s legacy in the region, where he had a strong showing in the last election.

Political Reactions and Voter Sentiment

The BJP’s demand for an apology has stirred reactions from both sides. Congress supporters argue that Rahul Gandhi has served the constituency well and maintained a strong connection with the voters of Wayanad. They dismiss the BJP’s criticism as a political strategy ahead of the 2024 elections. On the other hand, BJP supporters believe that their demand highlights the Congress's wavering commitment to certain constituencies.

Congress’s Strategy for the 2024 Elections

With the 2024 elections approaching, the Congress party is focusing on building a robust campaign. Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination is seen as a significant step in securing key constituencies, especially in Kerala. The party aims to counter the BJP’s influence in southern India, where they have managed to retain a stronghold.