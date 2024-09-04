Live
Just In
UP Govt Names Aparna Yadav Vice-Chair of State Women Commission
Aparna Yadav, sister-in-law of Akhilesh Yadav, has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the UP State Women Commission by the state government.
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Aparna Yadav, sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, as the vice-chairperson of the State Women Commission. This move is seen as a strategic decision, considering Aparna's active involvement in social work and her strong political background. Her appointment has sparked discussions in political circles, given her connections with the Samajwadi Party and her husband's ties to the Yadav family.
Aparna Yadav has been known for her work in women’s empowerment and has been a vocal advocate for social issues. With this new role, she is expected to bring fresh perspectives and contribute significantly to the commission's initiatives. Her appointment is also being viewed as a move to strengthen the ruling party's influence in the region, leveraging her popularity and reach.
This appointment is a part of the ongoing restructuring within the state government to enhance the effectiveness of various commissions and ensure better representation of women in key positions.