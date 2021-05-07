Happy Mother's Day 2021: 15 Beautiful Quotes to Express as to How Important She is to You

Mother's Day 2021: Every year, Mother's day is celebrated on May 10th. On this day, everyone is excited to express their love and gratitude to their mother, who has been ever loving and their support system always, be it good times or bad.



Mother's never retire; they are reliable advisors and our true confidants. Given below is the list of 15 beautiful Quotes, which will help you express your love to your mother.

All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.

Abraham Lincoln



Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heart throb.

Elder M. Russell Ballard

There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.

Erich Fromm

Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.

J.K. Rowling

He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark.

Stevie Wonder

If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.

BETSY FARRELL

Irish Proverb

A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.

Barbara Kingsolver

Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.

Lisa Leslie

My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.

George Eliot

Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face.

Cardinal Mermillod

A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take

Rumi

We are born of love; Love is our mother.

Lance Conrad

I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.

Gilda Radner

Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It's huge and scary — it's an act of infinite optimism.

Unknown

Nothing is really lost until your mom can't find it.