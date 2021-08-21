21 days Sign Language challenge –Would you like to attend?

All those who are interested to learn sign language, here comes a good opportunity to learn it, in a mere 21 days. The first session begins today at 12.00 AM. As for the now more than 25 members have shown interest to join this session and the number is only increasing.



This session may be a very tiny step but definitely it would be a giant leap towards an inclusive society.

Significance of sign language

Sign language has been developed as a useful means of communication, wherever communities of deaf people exist, they tend to speak using sign language. Even though sign language was primarily used by the deaf and those individuals who are unable to physically speak or have trouble with spoken language due to disability or condition or those with deaf family members, they may include both adults as well as children.

History of Sign language

We find, throughout history, numerous Groups of deaf people have used sign languages. One of the earliest written records of sign language is from 5th century BC, in Plato's Cratylus, where Socrates states, if we did not have voice or a tongue and wished to express things to one another, we would definitely tried to make signs by moving our hands, head and the rest of our body, similar to the dumb people do at the moment.

Linguistics

With regards to linguistic terms, sign language is as rich and also complex similar to any spoken language, even though the common misconception is that they are not real languages.

Relationship with spoken languages

Yes, there exists a relationship with spoken languages, as it sometimes borrows the elements from spoken languages. Just like any other language borrows from other languages that they are in contact with sign languages vary as to much they borrow from spoken languages.

