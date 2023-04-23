7 Best Climbing Plants for Indian Balconies and Gardens

Climber plants grow upward using support, be it poles, other plants or trees or other artificial means). Climbers develop tendrils (thin extensions from the stem) or suckers (Stem sprouts) for anchorage or twin themselves around their props. Even though they tend to spread naturally, their stems can be tied to lead them to extend towards a specific direction.



In landscaped gardens, the climbers can not only have blur hard lines and soften their hardscape walls, but they can also boost the color as well as beauty of the space.

If you are wonders as to which plant to opt, here is the list of climbers which are just right for the Indian homes.

1. Bougainvilea : While talking about the climbers, the bougainvillea is the first plant genus, which comes to our mind, this one is low-care vine, which is commonly recognized by its flamboyant clusters of vividity hued flower-like bracts. We can find tiny white flowers nestle within. On closer contact, one can notice its liberally thorny branches. A healthy bougainvillea's bracts (magenta pink, red, orange, yellow or white) all of these create a wonderful splash of color. Among other types of bougainvillea, this one is widely prevalent in India.

This ornamental plant needs full sun as well as well-drained soil. You must water it regularly, initially for steady growth, but after that, you must make it good, deep watering occasionally, do not over water. It is tolerant to drought and salt, making it suitable for raising in hot, dry as well as coastal climates too.

2. Blue Morning Glory

Blue dawn flower or Koali Awa, this one is evergreen vine, which features striking blue-purple trumpet-shaped flowers, dark-green velvety heart-shaped leaves and slender twining stem. It produces fragile new flowers each day, during the late spring and summer and autumn.

What it needs?

The above climber require exposure to full sun, well-drained soil and regular watering in growth. Feed it fertilizer at that time, too. It is best to shelter the plant from the strong winds.

3. Devil's Ivy

This climber is most commonly known as the money plant or golden pothos in India. Heart-shaped leaves having yellow or white speckles are a main characteristic of this evergreen climber vine. It is a low-care, fast-growing plant.

What it needs?

Bright, direct sunlight and low humidity do not suit this vine, a shaded or semi-shades zone of the garden would it just right. Regular watering is required in this summer months and infrequently during the winter.

4. Star Jasmines

The fragrance-laden star jasmine or confederate Jasmine is an evergreen climber. It tend to adorn shiny green foliage and white flowers on the woody stems. The five petalled flowers tend to blossom abundantly during the late spring as well as summer.

What it needs?

Star jasmine is a hardy, winter-tolerant plant, it favours medium watering as well as well-drained soil. It can do well in full to partial sun conditions.

5. Bengal Clock wine

The Bengal clock vine has got lovely trumpet-shaped flowers borne in long clusters, dense foliage and perennial growth. This native Indian plant is also known as Bengal tRumpet or blue skyflower, it has rope-like stems, which twins only clockwise, giving it unusual name.

What it requires?

6. Flame vine

The flame vine or golden shower climber is a fast-growing, woody climber, which blooms having countless orange-red flowers during the winter and spring. The tip of each branch forms a cluster of nearing to 15 to 20 flowers, presenting a distinctive "fiery" look to the vine plant.

What it needs?

Regular watering as well as full to partial sun facilitate the healthy growth of this evergreen climber.

7. Bleeding heart vine

This one is woody vine, which bears ornamental bi-colored flowers and bushy green leaves. The five-lobed with sepals having little red flowers contrast having green backdrop, making the climber picturesque and charming the flowers blossom abundantly through the summer months.

What it needs?

This vine loves sunlight and it thrives when watered regularly.