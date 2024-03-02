A global music odyssey for Indian travelers

In a striking revelation from Skyscanner's 'Travel Trends 2024' report, it has been disclosed that a significant 37% of Indian travelers are eager to embark on short-haul flights, with an astonishing 79% prioritizing attending international concerts over saving money. This surge in travel enthusiasm is catalyzed by an enticing lineup of global music sensations ready to enthrall fans across the globe.

Leading the pack is the iconic Taylor Swift, whose "The Eras Tour" is set to captivate audiences in Singapore from March 2 to March 9. Swifties in India are gearing up to witness the pop queen's enchanting performance, promising an unmissable spectacle.

Next on the list is the soulful crooner Ed Sheeran, slated to grace the stage in Mumbai on March 16 at the Mahalakshmi Race Course. Fans are eagerly anticipating an emotionally charged experience as Sheeran belts out his chart-topping hits. This performance is a rare opportunity for Indian audiences to immerse themselves in the acclaimed artist's soulful melodies.

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) enthusiasts are in for a treat as Marshmello, the enigmatic DJ and producer, gears up for a high-energy show in Bengaluru on March 22 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The Sunburn Holi weekend promises to be a music-filled celebration, with Marshmello's signature beats captivating the audience in a mesmerizing display of lights and sounds.

As March unfolds, the legendary Bruno Mars is set to take Thailand by storm on March 30 and 31. The "24K Magic" maestro will grace the stage, delivering a powerhouse performance filled with funk, soul, and pop. Bruno Mars' concerts are renowned for their energetic atmosphere and dazzling showmanship, making this event a must-attend for music enthusiasts.

Concluding this global music odyssey is the British sensation Coldplay, with Lyon, France serving as the backdrop for their performances on June 22, 23, and 25. Coldplay's concerts are a bucket-list experience for music lovers, promising an immersive journey through their iconic hits against the picturesque French landscape.

CRED Escapes, recognizing the fervor among Indian music aficionados, has curated a list of these five international concerts that promise not only stellar musical performances but also an opportunity for travel enthusiasts to explore new destinations. As the concert fever takes hold, many Indians are preparing to board flights, eager to witness their favorite artists live and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Whether it's the pop prowess of Taylor Swift, the emotional resonance of Ed Sheeran, the pulsating beats of Marshmello, the funk-filled extravaganza with Bruno Mars, or the anthemic sounds of Coldplay, each concert offers a unique experience that transcends borders. The organisers invite Indian travelers to seize the moment, book their tickets, secure accommodations, and embark on a global musical journey in 2024.