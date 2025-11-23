A guide to Dubai’s best hotels and resorts

Dubai’s hospitality landscape is one of the world’s most diverse, with 819 establishments and over 152,000 keys designed to suit every kind of traveller. Whether you prefer the glitz of the city, the calm of the beach, or the silence of the desert, Dubai offers accommodation that blends luxury, culture and world-class service.

Luxury

Dubai’s ultra-luxury offerings begin with Atlantis The Royal, a globally acclaimed resort featuring 795 rooms, suites and penthouses with sweeping views of the skyline and Arabian Gulf. Also topping global hotel lists is Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, a 2025 debut boasting 386 rooms, 82 residences and a superyacht marina. In Business Bay, the striking The Lana by Dorchester Collection, designed by Foster + Partners, offers refined stays, exceptional dining and the region’s first Dior Spa.

Urban Chic

For travellers seeking city glamour, Ciel Dubai Marina—the world’s tallest all-hotel tower—delivers over 1,000 rooms, multiple pools including the highest infinity pool, and a panoramic observation deck. Meanwhile, Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai at Wasl Tower features 259 rooms, residences, fine dining and a two-storey spa.

Beach Retreats

Beach lovers can choose the wave-inspired Jumeirah Beach Hotel, known for its sea-view rooms and complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark. The Bulgari Resort Dubai on Jumeirah Bay Island offers yacht berthing, gourmet dining and stunning skyline vistas.

Desert Escapes

For tranquillity, Al Maha Desert Resort provides an eco-focused, adults-only sanctuary with private villas set within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Close to the city, Bab Al Shams offers family-friendly desert adventure and signature dining experiences.

All-Inclusive Resorts

JA The Resort offers three hotels, 25 dining options and extensive recreation including golf, water sports and a shooting club. On Palm Jumeirah, RixosThe Palm Hotel & Suites offers wellness, private beaches and family-friendly activities.

Spa & Wellness

SLS Dubai stands out with the Ciel Spa, the highest overflow pool and sky-high yoga sessions. SIRO One Za’abeel focuses on fitness and recovery with sleep-optimised rooms and state-of-the-art workout studios.

Family & Couples

Families flock to Atlantis, The Palm for its waterpark, aquarium and vast range of activities. Couples can enjoy over-water villas at Anantara The Palm, or breathtaking views from the 77th-floor infinity pool at Address Beach Resort.

Solo & Heritage Stays

Solo guests love the vibrant Mama Shelter and the creative 25hours Hotel. For a cultural stay, Al Seef Heritage Hotel and Arabian Boutique Hotel offer traditional architecture and old-Dubai charm with modern comforts.