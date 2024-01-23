A handful of almonds for healthy skin, blood sugar, heart!

In India, there’s a long-standing tradition of starting the day with almonds. Our mothers and grandmothers have always stressed upon the importance of incorporating almonds into our daily diet. These nuts are packed with 15 essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, zinc, iron, calcium, and protein, important for maintaining overall well-being. To emphasize the significance of consuming almonds, National Almond Day is celebrated every year on January 23rd. The goal is to raise awareness about the diverse health benefits of consuming almonds and underscore the importance of incorporating a handful of almonds into one’s daily diet.

The Almond Board of California celebrates National Almond Day through a campaign emphasizing the recommended daily intake of 23 almonds and the numerous health advantages these nuts offer. The campaign also involves collaborations between health experts and influencers to raise awareness about the health benefits of incorporating almonds into everyday diets.

Consuming a handful of almonds or 23 almonds daily provides various health benefits:

Diabetes Management: Almonds, rich in protein and dietary fiber, contribute to maintaining stable blood sugar levels. Research suggests, individuals with type-2 diabetes may experience improved blood sugar control and reduced impact from carbohydrate foods, thereby influencing fasting insulin levels.

Skin Health: Almonds are a source of healthy fats and vitamin E, which have been shown to impart anti-aging properties that may benefit skin health.

Heart Health: Eating a handful of almonds daily might also help reduce both total and LDL cholesterol levels while also lowering inflammation that poses a risk to heart health.

Muscle Recovery: Consuming almonds has the potential to contribute to decreased post-exercise fatigue and tension, decreased muscle damage during recovery, and improved leg-back strength.

Weight Management: A handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote feeling of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay between meals.

Gut Health: Research shows that consumption of almonds increases the levels of butyrate in the gut of healthy adults. Butyrate is a beneficial short-chain fatty acid found in the colon, crucial for promoting gut health.

Expressing her love for almonds on National Almond Day, Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan said, “Incorporating a handful of almonds into my daily routine isn’t just a personal health choice; it’s a commitment to the well-being of my family. I make sure to include almonds in both my and my family’s daily diet, whether in the meals we eat or as a snack. Besides offering around 15 essential nutrients and sustaining my energy during hectic schedules, almonds have become a shared choice for all of us. Prioritizing our family’s health involves integrating wholesome elements like almonds into our meals—a small step but a significant stride in our wellness journey together.”

Commenting on National Almond Day, Renowned South Indian Film & Television Actress, Vani Bhojan said, “Balancing a busy schedule while prioritizing my health is crucial for me. When I crave a snack, having healthier options like almonds on hand is a game-changer. They’re convenient, versatile, and my top choice.”

Renowned Kannada actress, Pranitha Subhash said, “As someone in the spotlight all the time, maintaining radiant and healthy skin is crucial for me. I’m passionate about exploring natural methods to support and nourish my skin. Almonds, with their healthy fats and vitamin E, have been shown to have anti-aging properties that can contribute to skin health.”

Speaking about almonds’ impact on skin health, Dr Geetika Mittal, a Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, stated, “Almonds can significantly enhance your skincare routine. They serve as a source of Vitamin E, a nutrient which may shield the skin from UV rays and pollution.”

Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist said, “Almonds, when consumed as a snack, play a role in managing dyslipidemia by lowering total and LDL-cholesterol while keeping HDL levels unchanged.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse, backed by extensive research highlighting their diverse health benefits. They help to control cholesterol and glucose levels, as well as aid in weight management.”

Speaking about the health benefits of almonds on National Almond Day, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi, mentioned, “Almonds, with their distinctive nutrient profile, hold immense promise in addressing some of modifiable risks associated with cardiovascular health and diabetes.”

Commenting on National Almond Day, Ayurveda Expert Madhumita Krishnan said, “According to Ayurveda, the consumption of almonds is believed to have multifaceted benefits, supporting the nervous system, enhancing strength, promoting muscle mass, and aiding in maintaining skin health.” Talking about the benefits of almonds, Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala said, “A study suggests that snacking on almonds can enhance leg-back strength, expedite post-exercise recovery, and alleviate fatigue and tension.” The National Almond Day campaign aims to share insights, tips, and information about the health, nutritional, and wellness advantages of almonds, encouraging individuals to integrate them into their daily routines