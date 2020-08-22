A royal twist to the humble face mask

Face masks are the new normal and a necessity during the pandemic. They have become an integral part of one's back-to-work wardrobe across the world. Royal families too have taken to the trend as they return to their duties sporting this new accessory. From simple lab masks, printed florals to high-tech ones, take a cue.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duchess wore a face mask in public for the first time on August 4, 2020, choosing a $19 floral covering by London-based brand Amaia. Kate Middleton was spotted pairing a white Suzannah dress with a floral print mask. The Duchess then wore the same mask again for another engagement, but this time coordinated it with a floral Emilia Wickstead dress, while her husband, Prince William donned a blue-hued mask which complimented his shirt and pants.

The Spanish Royal Family

Crown Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia all arrived wearing the humble blue surgical mask for a state tribute to COVID-19 victims and people working on the front lines to fight the pandemic at Palacio Real in Madrid, Spain.

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Monotones for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde who co-ordinated their face masks with their outfits as they attended a concert in prelude to the National holiday offered by the Queen Elisabeth International Musical Competition at the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Spotted in London wearing a peacock feather–patterned mask, The Duchess of Cornwall walked from Clarence House to the National Gallery. She wore the Liberty pattern mask from British brand Fiona Clare with a denim dress and brown leather handbag.

Jordan Royal family

Always setting the bar high with her innate style and fashion choices, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan chose a high- tech no nonsense mask for her recent appearance. King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein also sported the same showcasing their back to business moodas they attended the inauguration of Al Bashir Hospital's new emergency and oncology wards in Jordan.