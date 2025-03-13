A Travel Guide for Women: Celebrating a Safe Holi in Dubai

Dubai, home to nearly 200 nationalities, is consistently ranked among the world’s safest cities, with a remarkable safety index of 83.7 (according to Numbeo’s mid-2024 Safety Index by City). This makes it an ideal destination for solo female travellers, offering peace of mind as they explore the city at any time of day or night. With the long Holi weekend approaching, Dubai is the perfect getaway for women looking to celebrate the festival of colours in a secure, vibrant environment with family or friends.

From seamless arrivals with dedicated, pink-roofed taxis for women and families to women-and-children-only cabins on the Dubai Metro, the city ensures a safe and enjoyable experience. Coupled with cultural attractions and world-class hospitality, here’s how women can make the most of their Holi celebrations in Dubai

● Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Located in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), this landmark hotel offers a range of deluxe rooms designed specifically for female guests. These rooms provide an exclusive experience, with service from dedicated female staff. Enjoy stunning city views, an in-room cosmetics and skincare chiller, bathrobes, slippers, and luxurious ladies’ bathroom amenities. Guests also have access to the hotel’s top-tier wellness facilities for a truly relaxing stay.

● Dubai Ladies Club

Located on the Jumeirah Beach shoreline, Dubai Ladies Club is home to the Moroccan-inspired Al Asalla Spa, fully- equipped fitness centre and swimming pools, private beach access and activities such as water sports, workouts, art exhibitions, fashion shows and culinary events. The club also offers daily entrance passes with access to the private ladies-only beach and swimming pool, or access to the gym.

● Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum

Located near Deira’s Gold Souk, the Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum offers an insight into the history of Emirati women and their role in the UAE’s development. Meaning ‘The Girls’ House’ in Arabic, the museum’s exhibits cover the lives of individual women including artists, activists and scholars. These displays give a deep understanding of their subjects’ work, their outlooks and how they lived, via images, interviews, personal items, letters and diaries.

● Palazzo Versace Dubai

Mondays are dedicated as Ladies' Day at The Spa at Palazzo Versace Dubai, where women can enjoy a 50% discount on select treatments, along with a complimentary drink from the beverage selection.

To find out more about girls’ trips to Dubai, please visit: visitdubai.com