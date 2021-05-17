Abhinav Srihan, the founder of Dogs' Inn, believes that humanity comes out on top over evilness

Dogs are found to be the most loyal living beings in the surrounding. Abhinav Srihan, the founder of Dogs' Inn and the NGO Fauna, has dedicated his life to helping dogs. In this lockdown each and every human being is struggling for their livelihood but not only humans, animals like stray dogs are also facing problems as a lot are starving.



In addition to being an animal caretaker, he is a consultant investigator, filmmaker, and former media professional. He is a man who is well-versed in Indian and exotic wildlife species, conservation practises, aviary design, and the Indian wildlife trade.

Abhinav is one of the most compassionate people when it comes to animal rights. During the Uttarakhand cloudburst disaster, he led a team of local government officials and rescuers in the rescue operation, feeding, and translocation of livestock.

Through his immense experience, he has reconstructed countless birds rescued from illegal captivity, emaciated in tiny cages, and abandoned by insensitive owners. They were reintroduced to the wild wherever possible.

Making recommendations on the black market, illegal contribution and ownership, as well as information on the poaching network, to government officials. Assisted in the unlawful killing of hundreds of goats, pigeons, and buffaloes at the Gadimai and Kamakhaya temples in Nepal and Guwahati, Assam.

Abhinav had also raised his voice against the ill-mannered behaviour shown in the Punjabi video featuring singer Diljit Dosanjh. Regarding the video, he stated that he strongly condemned the dog project shown in the fight sequence as something 'macho', valiant or courageous. Punjab has a long history of balanced human activities such as kushti and kabaddi. For their true heroism, the Sikh Regiment in the Indian Army has received the highest honours, and our Gurus have also taught compassion for all.

In the tough times of the pandemic, his voice also drew our attention to feed the loyalists as we will save the life of a voiceless. They can't raise their voice themselves to ask for their hunger but as a responsible citizen, we can help them by feeding and taking care of them.







