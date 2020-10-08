Activate weight loss with a sedentary lifestyle

Restrictive movements in this home quarantine has us all stretched thin, juggling between online meetings, cooking, cleaning and virtual school. I have numerous clients constantly buzzing me if they can lose those quarantine kilos with no time to work out. To put it quite simply- yes, it is possible as I believe in that the word impossible spells I'm possible. Over the years I have consulted clients who are bedridden with severe joint and back pains, who are unable to exercise and yet have achieved healthy weight loss on my plan.

While diet and exercise have a symbiotic relationship let me tell you, at rest your body burns calories and I will include foods that burn fats, not store it. Don't think if you have inherited fat genes you will remain fat or if you can't move your body you will lose your body. I am going to teach you to activate your thin genes, burn lipase and balance your insulin automatically helping shed the pounds.

Good news, my weight loss diets will give you terrific health, great immunity and fantastic moods. It's not about cutting out calories but about the addition of incredible Indian food.

All your 3 main meals breakfast lunch and dinner must be a balance of all 3 major food groups; carbohydrates, fats and proteins. The thumb rule is to begin your day with a minimum of a glass of room temperature or warm water. 40 per cent of your plate should be from leafy greens and vegetables daily. The balance 60 per cent divided equally between grain, fat and protein. We have a large variety of whole grain, millet, rice and daal, whole pulse, curd, egg, fish, prawns or chicken to choose from. Cook these in good quality fat like cows ghee or coconut oil and add on your healing herbs and spices which will add the taste and flavour to your foods. In between, snack on fruits, nuts and seeds along with your tea and coffee in limit. Ensure there is plenty of water throughout the day.

Cut out sugar, refined flours, fried, processed, junk, red meat, juices, alcohol, aerated drinks.

A simple example of what your meals should look like:

Breakfast: idli + sambar with veggies + chutney OR masala egg omelet with veggies roti or toast

Lunch: Salad + Vegetables + daal / whole pulse / chicken / fish / dahi + roti or rice

Evening: Fruits or nuts

Dinner: Soup or Rasam + cooked vegetable + roti / rice

