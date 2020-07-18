Actress Eesha Rebba Showcasing Saree & Jewellery by Sri Krishna Silks & Manepally Jewellers at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on Thursday

16th July, 2020, Hyderabad: Sri Krishna Silks & Manepally Jewellers launched Exclusive Bridal Collection. Special Bridal Jewellery Collection & Special Master Weaver Collection of Sarees for Brides by Sri Krishna Silks at Dilsukhnagar.

Famous Actress Eesha Rebba of (Brand Babu, Savyasachi Fame) showcased the exclusive Bridal & Tradition Gold & Diamond Jewellery by Manepally Jewellers & Exclusive Master Weaver Saree by Sri Krishna Silks at Manepally Jewellers, Sri Krishna Silks Showroom at Dilsukhnagar.

Sri Krishna Silks also launched their Virtual Experience at Sri Krishna Silks, customers can now buy sarees through Video Call on Wats App, Facebook & Instagram, Sri Krishna Silks will showcase the range of sarees.

Customer can shop for their Favourite Sarees from the comfort of their home by just calling on 9100003181 and on video call can see sarees and select the best one. Dedicated Professionals from Sri Krishna Silks will Showcase the Sarees to Customers.



Mr. Venu Krishna – Director Sri Krishna Silks & Mr.Murali Krishna & Mr. Gopi Krishna from Maneally Jewellers thanked the Actress for gracing the occasion & launching the Saree & Jewellery Collection at Manepally Jewellers & Sri Krishna Silks.

Actress Eesha Rebba, Miss India Finalist-2017 -Andaleeb Zaidi & Model Kritya launched the collection.