Add some flair to your monsoon wedding sangeet

Every Bollywood film from ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani’ has shown us that the beloved sangeet ceremony is where the party truly begins at Indian weddings.

With dazzling dresses and choreographed dance routines, family and friends come together to shake a leg on the dance floor and engage in the ultimate jugalbandi!

So, Monsoon brides as you vision-board your way to your special sangeet night, check out these four exciting ways for you to make it an unforgettable experience.

Host a musical game night, featuring team bride Vs team groom: Kick the evening off with some friendly competition to get the families to mingle as they have some fun with a monsoon twist. From antaakshari to musical chairs, encourage guests from both sides to put their best foot forward and join in on the fun. You can also plan ahead of time with the more musically talented family members to shake a leg on-stage and revel in a Rain-Dance-Off, before throwing open the dance floor to all with a touch of Bollywood Hits and English crowd-pleasers too.

Strike a pose at the wedding-themed photo booth: The sangeet ceremony is perfect for shutterbugs and selfie-savants to capture their glam drip in all its glory and wicked moves on the floor. A themed photo booth with quirky props and playful signage is an absolute mood, letting your guests play around with their creativity and capture Insta-worthy clicks. You can also add a vintage touch to your booth with an instant printing Polaroid camera, and give your guests framed prints of their pictures to treasure memories of the amazing night for years to come. Throw in some colourful umbrellas with catchy slogans on them to add to the monsoon theme.

Ensure refreshments are handy, from light snacks to refreshing sips: As your Sangeet gets lively, guests will need a place to refresh and recharge between making moves on the dance floor. A curated tapas-style counter with finger food like steaming momos and bhajis is ideal to let them grab a quick bite between songs; while seasonal fruit juices are sure to refresh your guests. You can also take fruitiness to the next level with a range of flavours by Breezer like Crisp Watermelon Mint, Tangy Cranberry, Delicious Blackberry Crush, Exotic Jamaican Passion, Tasty Blueberry, and Zesty Orange.

Have an audio guest book booth to let your guests record heartwarming messages: Let your guests share their wishes and blessings for your happy union in a unique way, by setting up an Audio Guest Book where they can record their messages throughout the evening. These personalized audio messages will make for cherished memories that you can revisit over the years, and deepen your connection with your loved ones.

Sangeet ceremonies hold a special place in Indian weddings and bring families closer together through the joys of music and dance. While our tips will certainly help you host a great one, there is no wrong way to host one as long as everyone enjoys themselves. From practiced performances on stage to candid moments at the photo booth, let your sangeet be the ultimate party for your loved ones to make memories for a lifetime.