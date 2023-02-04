Age is just a number, Research, reveal few age faster and few slower

Do you have the feeling, that you are aging faster than ever before, you feel 50 year older than your real age. Yes, it is real, there is also exist a flip side, there are people who tend to age slower than their biological age, their real age may be 50, but they feel they are in their twenties.

New research shed more light on chronological age and biological age. Few researchers involved about 4000 individuals in their experiment and compared their biological age with the number of birthdays, they celebrated so far.

The researchers looked into the DNA of these 4000 people over the age of 57. The results were remarkable, one 66 year old individual was found to have a biological age of 114, while another 59 old individual was physically just 23.

The report mentioned, what researchers looked into, the epigenetic changed. The DNA alterations, that turn genes on or off. The DNA undergoes a turmoil, a kind of disarrangement, over the period of time.

The adverse social experiences can change your epigenetic profile, in ways that may subsequently influence your health adversely.

There were people who looked 36 years younger, while few look 48 years older. Dr Eileen Crimmins, researchers, professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California.

In the research, it has been found that, women had naturally biological ages one or two year younger than men. Obesity was one of the biggest factors to cause internal ageing with smoking and childhood issues to playing a significant role in the internal aging.

We do not age at the same rate, conclusions of the researchers suggested. Our experiences throughout our lives contribute negatively or positively when it comes to ageing.

So choose, wisely as to how you wish to age because you can be chronologically old but at heart. You can be forever young as chronologically old musician Bob Dylan once said.