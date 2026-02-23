Ahan Shetty Supports CISF Coastal Cyclothon

Actor Ahan Shetty joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the historic Gateway of India to support the Mumbai leg of the ‘Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026,’ a landmark national outreach initiative dedicated to strengthening coastal security awareness, citizen vigilance, and national unity.

Held at one of India’s most iconic maritime landmarks, the event saw CISF personnel, senior officials, and citizens come together to amplify the importance of safeguarding India’s vast coastline and critical infrastructure. The cyclothon, spanning over 6,500 kilometres across the eastern and western coasts, represents one of CISF’s most significant nationwide public engagement efforts, connecting coastal communities while reinforcing the shared responsibility of national security.

By lending his voice to the CISF’s mission, Ahan represents a new generation stepping forward to champion national awareness, responsibility, and respect for those who protect the nation.

Speaking at the event, Ahan Shetty said: "It is a privilege to be here in support of the CISF and the extraordinary work they do to safeguard our nation. The Coastal Cyclothon is a powerful reminder that national security is a shared responsibility. Being present at the Gateway of India, a symbol of our strength and history, makes this moment deeply meaningful. I have immense respect for the dedication and sacrifices of our security forces, and it is an honour to stand with them."

The Mumbai leg of the cyclothon drew enthusiastic participation and public support, reflecting the growing resonance of CISF’s mission to actively engage citizens in strengthening coastal awareness. The initiative also promotes fitness, discipline, and national service - values that resonate strongly with India’s young generation.

With Suniel Shetty having supported the initiative previously, Ahan’s presence this year reflects a meaningful passing of the torch - underscoring the family’s enduring commitment to national causes and strengthening the bond between India’s creative community and its security forces.

Ahan’s participation carries forward a legacy of commitment to national causes and reflects a new generation stepping forward to align with institutions that form the backbone of India’s safety and resilience. His presence added momentum and visibility to the initiative, inspiring citizens - especially young Indians - to recognise their role in contributing to the nation’s security ecosystem.

The CISF ‘Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026’ continues to serve as a powerful symbol of unity, connecting communities across India’s coastline while honouring the courage and unwavering service of the forces that protect the nation’s maritime frontiers.