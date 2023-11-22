Akshaya Navami 2023: Date, History and Meaning

Akshaya Navami has great importance in the Hindu religion. The festival is considered as important as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that the Satya Yug began on this day. Akshaya Navami is also known as Amla Navami, and prayers are offered to an amla tree. Devotees start early in the morning and visit a nearby temple with an ama tree after bathing. Then they sit around the amla tree and offer their prayers. Akshaya, as the name suggests, means something that cannot be diminished. It is believed to be one of the most auspicious days of the year to do charity and participate in social actions.

As we prepare to celebrate Akshaya Navami this year, here are a few things you should know:

Akshaya Navami Date:

Akshaya Navami is celebrated on Navami Tithi, the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, this year it falls on November 21. The Navami Tithi began at 3:16 AM on November 21 and will end at 1:09 AM on November 22.

Akshaya Navami History:

This day is considered highly auspicious to Hindu belief. It is believed that on the day of Akshaya Navami, Lord Krishna travelled to Mathura to perform his duties. He travelled through the streets of Vrindavan and Gokul to reach Mathura. According to Hindu mythology, the Satya Yug began on this day, and hence, Akshaya Navami is also known as Satya Yugadi. It is believed that doing good deeds on this day will bear fruit and make life prosperous. It is also believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu defeated the demon, Kushmanda; hence, this day is also known as Kushmanda Navami.

Akshaya Navami Meaning:

On this day, people worship an amla tree and perform charity work. In West Bengal, Jagaddhatri puja is celebrated on this day. People worship the goddess of Satta – Maa Jagaddhatri, with utmost devotion and dedication. It is believed that worshipping Maa Jagaddhatri will remove all types of sadness and difficulties from life.