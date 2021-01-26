All rounder artist with sky as a limit

Faria is a full-time artist, who is constantly building on things, consciously or sub consciously projects are always in process. She expresses her art through movement, colours, sound and words. She sees art in everything under the sun and beyond.



For as long as what Faria remembers, she has been somebody who likes to keep trying new things and explore different fields of art. Faria has been part of many art forms, for the most dance, painting and theatres.

Sharing about her journey from theatres to films, she shares, "It's a part of my growth, from level zero to whatever level I am on right now. I did about 5-6 years of theatre before my first web series, and then a film. It wasn't sudden, but it was a big leap. I have worked with multiple theatre groups in Hyderabad and experimented with various kinds of plays and directors."

She became an actor after her first time on the stage. Faria believes 'Once an actor, always an actor'. One cannot stop being something that is a calling from inside.

"It was after my college, when I decided to take it up professionally. My dad sat me down after college and said, 'Alright, now what do you want to do?' I said give me 6 months and I'll decide. By the end of that period, I had a 2-page instruction guide from my Mentor in Mumbai of how my life had to become disciplined if I had to take up a film career. It's been a tough 2 years since then. I'm still not there yet but I'm working on it," adds Faria.

Sharing about what she prefers theatre or films, she shares that she believes all art form are integrated. The craft requires her to give equal amount of dedication to both theatre and films. Her preference also depends on her schedule and scripts.

"Things have been a little saturated for me in Hyderabad in terms of theatre. I'm waiting to be a part for a production that will blow my mind. If that doesn't happen, soon enough I may end up creating one myself. I've tried writing and direction and definitely do see myself getting more into it couple of years down the line," shares Faria when asked if she still performs Theatre. Time management being one of her initial challenges, she shares that she had to tell herself to not take up too much in her plate, more than what she could handle.

The experience of 'Jathi Ratnalu'

Sharing about her experience about the film, she shares that being on set was her most favourite thing to do. The energy was always high and everyone seemed to love what they're doing.

She adds, "Your vibe attracts your tribe, they say. I met some amazing people, like our director Anudeep. He's one of the funniest human beings I have come across. Besides this, it was extremely new for me to experience such luxuries, having my personal staff, being so respectfully addressed and the excitement of being a 'heroine' of an actual film. In theatre, there's no hierarchy as such, people are respected because of the work they do for the community and the stage."

Faria is totally a Nag Ashwin's find. After being an alumnus of her college, Nag Ashwin came to her college for a fest and she thought of listening to what he says. Incidentally she happens to tell him she was an actor. "From there one thing led to another and in a couple of months I was this debutante working opposite Naveen, Rahul and Darshi. I see a little bit of myself in both these people. Nag Ashwin is so simple and easy going, focuses his energy only on things that really require it. I connected with him instantly. He doesn't talk that much, but he knows how grateful I am to him and Priyanka. Naveen is an extremely passionate man, he inspires me. He's super witty and so observant. He brings with him his own masala dabba for the recipe of the film, and he knows just how much to put what," adds Faria.

Faria shares that she doesn't want to limit her vision. I'm open to receiving interesting scripts of all kinds. She is interested in every aspect of film, right from pre to post production. She loves cinema and everything that comes with it. Bollywood is definitely a close step for her while she is just waiting for the right opportunity. She says that Tollywood definitely has a lot to offer and she is here to stay. "I'm the last person to take any credit for the song. I'm just ecstatic to be a part of it. Ram and Radhan has caught the pulse of the characters so well. I can't wait for you guys to watch Jaathi Ratnalu, it's going to be a treat," concludes Faria.