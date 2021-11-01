All Soul’s Day 2021: Know its history and significance of this day

On this day, Requiem masses are held at the church along with special music, which is composed specifically for All soul's day ceremony. People tend to visit the graves of their loved ones and they also tend to decorate it with flowers and candles.



All soul's day is observed by Christians, mostly by the Roman Catholic, they tend to pray for the dead. The above day, comes after all soul's day, which is celebrated on 1st November, 2021.

• All souls day is called as Feast of all souls

• In nations such as Hungary, France, Italy and Ecuador,

• In Mexico it is referred as Day of the Dead or commemoration of the faithful Departed

This day is dedicated

All souls day is dedicated to remembering as well as praying for the loved ones who are dead.

History and significance

All souls day was established by Saint Odilo of Cluny in commemoration of the dead. This practice is spread fast and it would be soon adopted throughout the entire western church. During the time of Saint Odilo cluny, a small town is located in the eastern part of France, it became the most important monastery in Europe. It is said that, Saint Odilo has worked hard to reform the monastic practices not only at Cluny, but other places across Europe.

On Souls day, the catholic church teaches about the purification of the souls in the purgatory, which can be assisted by the actions of the faithful on the earth. Its teaching is majorly based on the practice of prayer for the dead, which has been mentioned as far as back as 2 Maccabees 12.42-46 . In the west, there exists ample evidence that the custom of praying for the dead in the inscriptions of the catacombs, by saying ample prayers for the peace of the souls of the departed in the early liturgies, which is commonly, contain commemorations of the dead.

Partially because of the circumstances, which have been surrounding the world war I the great number of dead as well as the number of destroyed churches, especially, the priests were granted the privilege of conducting about 3 masses on the all souls day. The above custom is still in practice today.