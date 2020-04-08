Anadi Mishra - The Man With The Golden Voice

The youngest - Grade A singer of India - Anadi Mishra has achieved a lot of success in such a small age. He is soon to be Ph.D in the field of music. Anadi Mishra has performed around the world and made his fans crazy by live powerful singing.

If we go into his personal life as we all know that a public figure's life is all transparent.

-Hometown - Jalandhar, Punjab

- Workplace - Chandigarh,punjab & Mumbai city

- Profession - Singer,actor,music director

- Education - PH.D in Music, M.A (Music Vocal) Gold medalist, B.M.M (Bachelor's in Multi Media)

- Date of birth - 21 September 1993

- Sun sign - Virgo

- Father's name - Dr.Arun Mishra

- Mothers name - Dr.Amita Mishra

- Sister - Ankita Jain

- Relationship Status - Unknown

- Net worth -$1.3 million dollars as of 2020

Anadi Mishra is the only punjabi singer who has acted in Television Ad's also. His "World Cup 2019"became very famous.The ad'smusic,lyricist,singer and more over the video act was also performed by the one man army of music world - Anadi Mishra.He is one of the great music personality.

Everything related to music is found in Anadi Mishra's bag, which includes, that he is an Indian Singer, Musician, Composer, Music Producer, Recording Artist, Music Programmer, and a live performer.

The achievement of his life is pretty inspirational.

Here, we will discuss about Dr.Anadi Mishra's Profession, his career graph which has taken a rapid pace, his earnings and total net worth.

The chapter starts from the day September 21 on 1993 when Anadi Mishra borns in Indore. Due to the core family culture, he was always fond of singing. His passion for singing has helped him to reach this level today. His unconditional effort never stopped until he achieved that position. His talent first publicly revealed when he presented himself near the prime minister of Singapore and education minister of Singapore, Only at the age of 8.

Next, his achievement continued. The list of his achievements is too inspirational. He became the winner of the national youth festival, in India three times. It was an amazing history that he created winning the national youth festival three times starting from the year 2012 to 2015. He performed at those places where he had not even dreamed to achieve.

He performed at South Asian University festival at Gujrat. He received a gold medal in M.A music (2016-17) on getting top position in G.N.D.U. He earned international fame when he performed in the biggest fair of the world ( Kumbh Mela).

He was appreciated by all Kumbh audience. His achievements are not over yet. His achievements can't be described in one place. He also performed at international festivals of Chamba, Kullu, Bilaspur, Chennai, Kolkata etc. Still, his hunger for the achievement not stopped which has made him a great star. His song, 'Rabb Da Deedar', broke the record in Punjab music industry. The song was viewed 1 crore 70 lakhs time on YouTube, with this he was nominated as the best male singer in P.T.C Punjabi music award function.

Gradually he is going to be one of the super hit stars of Bollywood.

We wish him good luck for his future.