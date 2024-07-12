Live Updates: Attendees from Hyderabad for Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Today, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, attracting numerous celebrities and notable figures from across the globe. The guest list includes internationally renowned personalities such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham. Additionally, several former heads of state are anticipated to be in attendance.

The wedding has garnered significant attention within the Bollywood industry, with many actors and actresses making their way back to Mumbai specifically for this grand event.

Prominent figures from the Telugu film industry are also traveling to join the celebrations. Yesterday, Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted at Begumpet airport, arriving in a new Rolls Royce Spectre.

Today, Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara, were seen at the airport as they made their way to Mumbai.

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to be attended by a host of illustrious personalities. Among the expected guests are South Indian cinema legends such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. The celebration will also see the presence of acclaimed actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, and Nayanthara.

Adding to the glittering lineup, several prominent Tollywood producers and directors will be part of the event. Furthermore, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza are also likely to attend, making this a truly star-studded affair.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off their grand wedding celebrations in March with a lavish event in Jamnagar. Over three days, the couple hosted 1200 guests, treating them to performances by international superstar Rihanna and popular artists Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh.

In June, the couple took their pre-wedding festivities to new heights with a luxurious cruise in Europe. This extravagant celebration spanned four days and saw the attendance of around 800 guests, including many notable Bollywood celebrities. The entertainment was top-notch, with Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys delivering electrifying performances.

Recently, Anant and Radhika celebrated their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, which were nothing short of star-studded. Photos and videos from these events have been widely circulated on the internet, showcasing the joy and vibrant festivities that marked these special moments.