Live
Just In
Live Updates: Attendees from Hyderabad for Anant Ambani’s Wedding
Today, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, attracting numerous celebrities and notable figures from across the globe.
The guest list includes internationally renowned personalities such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham along with his wife Victoria Beckham. Additionally, several former heads of state are anticipated to be in attendance.
The wedding has garnered significant attention within the Bollywood industry, with many actors and actresses making their way back to Mumbai specifically for this grand event.
Prominent figures from the Telugu film industry are also traveling to join the celebrations. Yesterday, Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted at Begumpet airport, arriving in a new Rolls Royce Spectre.
Today, Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara, were seen at the airport as they made their way to Mumbai.
The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to be attended by a host of illustrious personalities. Among the expected guests are South Indian cinema legends such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya. The celebration will also see the presence of acclaimed actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, and Nayanthara.
Adding to the glittering lineup, several prominent Tollywood producers and directors will be part of the event. Furthermore, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza are also likely to attend, making this a truly star-studded affair.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kicked off their grand wedding celebrations in March with a lavish event in Jamnagar. Over three days, the couple hosted 1200 guests, treating them to performances by international superstar Rihanna and popular artists Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh.
In June, the couple took their pre-wedding festivities to new heights with a luxurious cruise in Europe. This extravagant celebration spanned four days and saw the attendance of around 800 guests, including many notable Bollywood celebrities. The entertainment was top-notch, with Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys delivering electrifying performances.
Recently, Anant and Radhika celebrated their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, which were nothing short of star-studded. Photos and videos from these events have been widely circulated on the internet, showcasing the joy and vibrant festivities that marked these special moments.
Live Updates
- 12 July 2024 2:06 PM GMT
Anil Kapoor Looks Elegant in Bandhgala Suit
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Anant-Radhika wedding, showcasing his impeccable style in a sophisticated bandhgala suit. His dapper appearance added a touch of elegance to the event, drawing admiration from onlookers.
- 12 July 2024 1:59 PM GMT
Nita Ambani Joins Dhol Players in Impromptu Dance as Anant Ambani’s Wedding Celebrations Begin
Nita Ambani joined dhol players for an impromptu dance at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, as her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations began. They sang the popular baraat song "Le jaayenge, le jaayenge" before she departed for the venue. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal posed for media outside the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Both groom Anant Ambani and his elder brother Akash Ambani opted for sneakers as they arrived. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were also spotted joining in the dance festivities.
- 12 July 2024 1:52 PM GMT
A look at the baraat cars!
- 12 July 2024 1:43 PM GMT
Nita Ambani’s Mother Makes a Grand Entry
Purnima Dalal, mother of Nita Ambani, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue amidst the ongoing celebrations. She was elegantly dressed in a baby pink Benarasi saree, exuding grace and style.
- 12 July 2024 1:39 PM GMT
Anant Ambani Seeks Blessings from Dadaji
Anant Ambani was seen paying homage to the garlanded portrait of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, seeking his blessings during the wedding festivities.
- 12 July 2024 1:38 PM GMT
Dhoni Shines in Gold!
At the ongoing wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, veteran cricketer Dhoni dazzled in a shimmering golden kurta while posing for photographers. Dhoni was joined by his wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva at the event.
- 12 July 2024 1:35 PM GMT
Nita Ambani Seen with Traditional Raman Divo Lamp at Son Anant’s Wedding
Nita Ambani was seen entering the wedding venue of her younger son, Anant Ambani, holding a traditional Raman Divo lamp, which featured an idol of Lord Ganesh. This moment was captured at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, where the Ambani family posed for numerous photographers gathered outside for what is being heralded as the wedding of the century.
Anant Ambani is about to marry Radhika Merchant, following a lengthy engagement and multiple pre-wedding events, including a three-day celebration in Jamnagar and a Mediterranean cruise.
Ahead of the wedding, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived at the venue for Anant Ambani's Lagna. He was accompanied by his wife, Nita Ambani, who carried a gold idol of Lord Ganesh adorned with lamps. Joining them were their elder son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and their two children, as well as their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, who were all part of the wedding procession.
Nita Ambani carried the Raman Divo, an auspicious light meant to dispel darkness and bring blessings to Anant and Radhika. The Rama Divo is a traditional element in Gujarati weddings, typically carried by the groom's mother.
Anant Ambani is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the prominent figures of Reliance Industries.
- 12 July 2024 1:32 PM GMT
AR Rahman Arrives in Style with Wife
Music legend AR Rahman made a grand entrance at the wedding venue alongside his wife. The maestro looked dashing in a stunning blue sherwani that shimmered under the lights.
- 12 July 2024 1:30 PM GMT
Anant Ambani Wedding: Nita Ambani wows in a gold and pink ghagra