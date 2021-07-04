The best way to celebrate Apple Turnover Day is to get down and make your own apple turnovers. So we've provided a recipe for that very purpose! Give it a shot, and once you've got this down go wild! Who knows what kind of turnover-y (yes that's a word, we say so) confections you'll come up with?



The Best Apple Turnovers

2T Lemon Juice

4c + 1T Water

4 Apples (Granny Smith is best!)

2T Butter

1c Dark Brown Sugar

1t Cinnamon

1T Cornstarch

1 package frozen puff pastry

1T Milk

1t Vanilla

Start off by peeling, coring, and slicing the apples, you can use any kind you want, but Granny Smith's provide a delightful tartness. Then combine the lemon, water, and apple slices in a bowl, ensure the apple slices are covered. Then take the butter and melt it down in a large skillet, drain the apples, and throw them in the skillet for 2 minutes before adding the brown sugar and cinnamon, and then continue stirring for 2 more minutes. At this point, you're going to want to add 1T of water and cornstarch and add to the skillet. Cook until the sauce has become thick and stir until the apples are covered. Begin preheating your oven to 400 degrees while you unfold the pastry sheets and cut each sheet into 4 equal squares. Put a spoonful of apples in the middle of each square and fold the pastry over to enclose it, sealing the edges by pressing. Place them on a cookie sheet approximately an inch apart. While they're in the oven, mix together the confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk and blend, then drizzle over the apple turnovers once they've finished 25 minutes in the oven and have cooled.