Apply concealer the right way

Concealer is a must-have product in every girl's makeup bag. It's there for you on more occasions than one; too conceal a pesky pimple, cover up dark under-eye circles and brighten up dull, tired-looking skin. But are we using it to its full potential? The last thing you want is for your concealer to emphasise your problem areas, here are some tips to pick the right shade of concealer to the mistakes you should avoid.

How to select the right shade of concealer

Concealer is your best friend when it comes to creating a flawless complexion. If you want to emphasise your best features and hide your imperfections, you need to pick the right shade. Your choice depends on your unique colouring and what exactly you're trying to hide. Keep in mind that different sections of your face require different kinds of concealers. When it comes to concealing under the eyes, the goal is to brighten the area, so you'll want to grab a concealer that's lighter than your skin tone. On the other hand, if you're looking to cover blemishes and/or redness, go for a product that's the same shade as your skin. No matter what area you are working on, always use a good quality concealer brush. It'll make all the difference.

Where to apply concealer

While you may think of it as a product to cover blemishes, concealer has a number of different uses. The three main ways you can use it are to cover dark undereye circles, hide blemishes and redness and brighten dark areas. As mentioned, you'll need to use different kinds of concealers for different areas of your face.

How to apply primer, foundation, and concealer

Before applying any makeup products to your face, first prep the skin. A primer will help your makeup to last longer, even out skin tone and reduce the look of your pores. While some people apply concealer first, we're here to tell you that you'll benefit more from starting with the foundation. This will prevent you from overdoing it. Depending on personal preference, you can use either a beauty blender or brush to apply your foundation. Next, you can move on to concealer. You'll want to invest in a good-quality brush to get the most flawless, even complexion. Blend the product outwards gently to avoid any tell-tale lines.

How to apply concealer under the eyes

The delicate under-eye area is prone to microtears and damage, so you'll want to approach the area with care. A concealer brush is the gentlest option. Before applying any product, first prep the area with eye cream, patting it under the eye and onto the lid. Wait a few minutes while it sets in before applying makeup. For a more lifted look, we recommend applying the concealer in a V shape. Use a dabbing movement to blend the product out.

How to apply concealer to cover breakouts, redness and scars

When it comes to concealing breakouts, it's important to first moisturise the skin. This will help to protect blemishes from potential acne triggers like sunscreen and/or makeup. Using a brush, you can then dab the concealer right onto the spot. Sweep the brush over the blemish gently and feather out the edges to blend it into the surrounding skin. Finish by setting with loose powder.

Most of us have run into an acne scar or two. Although makeup is the easiest way to conceal these imperfections, certain application processes can emphasise them rather than minimise their appearance. Before you apply any makeup, go for priming to smooth the skin and fill in the scarring. Matte concealers are the best because of their ability to soften the appearance of textured areas. Use a fine-tipped concealer brush to blend the product out. Finish by lightly dusting a setting powder all over the blemish.