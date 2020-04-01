April Fools Day

Traditionally, April Fool's Day is an opportunity for playing jokes or tricks on one another. The stranger and the more absurd the better.

The challenge is to carry out a trick that is believable, if only for a little while. Tricks are most successful if played earlier in the day before a person is wise to what is going on.

Younger children are also more gullible. Any tricks or jokes must be harmless and in good taste for the unsuspecting "victim".

And, one should think twice before pulling one on the boss, even if he or she is known to be of good humor.