Archery is a sport that offers an opportunity for those with a steady hand and a keen eye to show off their skills and concentration!

Though it has been around for a very long time, a renewed interest in archery has popped up in pop culture over the past decade, which may have to do with some particularly beloved fictional characters, including Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games and Merida from Pixar’s Brave. And now, Archery Day is here to bring some attention to and show appreciation for this unique and clever sport.