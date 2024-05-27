  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Armaan Malik mesmerizes Hyderabad with his magical voice

Armaan Malik mesmerizes Hyderabad with his magical voice
x
Highlights

Indian Singer Armaan Malik came to the Hyderabad city for a biggest live in concert, Premises flooded with fans, musical lovers before two hours of the concert held at Boulder Hills Golf Gachibowli, Organized by Serrand Entertainment.

Hyderabad: Indian Singer Armaan Malik came to the Hyderabad city for a biggest live in concert, Premises flooded with fans, musical lovers before two hours of the concert held at Boulder Hills Golf Gachibowli, Organized by Serrand Entertainment.

Show started with a performance of Rahul Sipligung After that, Armaan entered the stage.“I am very excited to perform in the Hyderabad , youth have loved me and my music “ said Armaan.

He started off performing his set which consisted of his evergreen bollywood songs and telugu Yemaindho, Butta Bomma, Koppamga, Rendu Kallu, Ninnila Ninnila, Vinnane Vinnane, Labon Pe Naam, Jaan Hai Meri, Pehla Pyaar and few of romantic songs

Armaan gave audience goosebumps with his performance. His performance was surely breath taking. He steal Hyderabad Audience hearts with his magical voice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X