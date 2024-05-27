Armaan Malik mesmerizes Hyderabad with his magical voice

Hyderabad: Indian Singer Armaan Malik came to the Hyderabad city for a biggest live in concert, Premises flooded with fans, musical lovers before two hours of the concert held at Boulder Hills Golf Gachibowli, Organized by Serrand Entertainment.

Show started with a performance of Rahul Sipligung After that, Armaan entered the stage.“I am very excited to perform in the Hyderabad , youth have loved me and my music “ said Armaan.

He started off performing his set which consisted of his evergreen bollywood songs and telugu Yemaindho, Butta Bomma, Koppamga, Rendu Kallu, Ninnila Ninnila, Vinnane Vinnane, Labon Pe Naam, Jaan Hai Meri, Pehla Pyaar and few of romantic songs

Armaan gave audience goosebumps with his performance. His performance was surely breath taking. He steal Hyderabad Audience hearts with his magical voice.