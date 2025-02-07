Aromatic ingredients for better heart health

While sodium is vital for health, the body needs only 1500-2300 mg per day (roughly 1 tsp of salt). Consuming more than this can lead to fluid retention, increased blood pressure and strain on the kidneys. Hypertension can inturn increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Hence, reducing sodium intake becomes crucial. However, cutting down on salt doesn’t mean you one has to compromise on flavour. By incorporating aromatic ingredients in our dishes, we can transform our meals into flavourful delights while protecting our heart.

Listed a few below:

1. Enjoy the Power of Fresh Herbs: Fresh herbs are nature’s flavour enhancers. Indian herbs like mint, coriander, dill and basil can be used widely in salads, soups, chutneys, curries and marinades to perk the flavours even with less amount of salt. To retain their vibrant colour and flavour add these at the end of cooking.

2. Use Masalas liberally: Spices bring complexity and richness to our meals without the need for salt. Cumin, chilli, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves etc elevate the flavours of soups, curries, dals, meats and veggies. Roasting whole spices before grinding or adding them to dishes releases their essential oils, intensifying their aroma.

3. Add freshness and zing with Citrus fruits and Vinegar: Citrus fruits are versatile flavour agents. Lemon, tamarind and orange zest add a burst of zing to curries, sambar, rasam, dals, veggies, marinades, dressings, roasted vegetables, pickles and grilled proteins.

4. Enhance flavour with aromatic veggies: Onion, garlic, fennel etc release natural sweetness and add subtle savoury notes to the sauteed veggies, soups, chutneys and curries.

5. Balance with Natural Sweetness: Sweetness can counterbalance savoury flavours and reduce the need for added salt. Fruits like pomegranate seeds, apple, raw mango or dried cranberries in salads, pickles, or sautéed dishes help in adding natural sweetness while balancing salt consumption.Reducing sodium doesn’t mean sacrificing taste.

By using aromatic herbs, spices, and other natural flavour enhancers, you can enjoy meals that are both delicious and heart-friendly. Start experimenting with these tips today, and savour the joy of flavourful, low sodium cooking!

- By Dr Meghana Pasi, Head, MyThali