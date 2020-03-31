Arresting Looks Of Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover Girl Kiara Ali Advani

She mesmerized the Tollywood audience with her charming beauty in 'Bharat Ane Nenu'…

She stole the hearts of Bollywood people as an intense lover in 'Kabir Singh'…

And

Finally, she made the small screen audience go gaga over her standing bold in 'Guilty'…

Yes… She is none other than Kiara Ali Advani and the heartthrob of all the young men!!!

Now, we Hans India have come up with amazing and stunning looks of this beauty… She made us fall for her with her oh-so-glamorous looks by turning into the cover girl of Cosmopolitan magazine.

We have collated all her magazine looks for our readers… Have a look!





Here is the March month cover girl Kiara Ali Advani… She looked extremely modish in denim jumpsuit designed by Zunail Malik. The vintage embroidered belt and hoops made by Ritu Kumar were out of the box and added a chic look for her attire. The magazine has come up with the title 'OH HEYYY Kiara…'.





Here is the behind the scenes video of the magazine cover shoot… Kiara is all; having fun wearing modish outfits!!!





Here is the second look… Kiara is seen posing to cams in a relaxed pose! She is wearing ace fashioner Anamika Khanna creation. Kiara looked beautiful in a sleeveless white crop top and she teamed it up with an amazing floral-printed off-white skirt. The long thread neckpiece and stylish pumps added enough oomph factor to her attire.





Here is the amazing third look of Bollywood lass Kiara… Kiara is seen posing to cams happily sitting on a chair folding her legs… She looked chic in Saaksha Kinni creation. Kiara wore a striped micro-pleated asymmetrical skirt and mirror & thread hand embroidered bustier. Those antique finished bracelets to her hand gave her a vintage look.





This look will make all the boys to have a crush of this beautiful lady… Kiara is posing to cams in a complete modish look wearing Nikita Mhaisalkar outfit. Kiara raised the heartbeats wearing a brown-coloured self-printed bikini top and teamed it up with same coloured straight pants. Those over-sized matching hoola hoop earrings and tie-up pumps made us fall for her again and again…





And this is the final look of this beauty… Kiara wore a mustard coloured shirt dress designed by Ritu Kumar for the interview. She added the vintage embroidered belt and hoops to her western wear to look awesome and stylish.





Here is the Cosmo interview where Kaira shared all her secrets with the readers… It's all about her first crush, weirdest and wildest things she has ever done and beliefs in aliens… Look into the interview to know more about Kiara…



Kiara looked simply superb and fabulous in all these western attires making us go jaw dropped!!! We love this girl to the core and hope she comes up with more fantabulous avatars to steal our hearts…