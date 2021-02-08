Ashley Lobo conducts a virtual Town Hall interaction to discuss the creative roadmap for 2021

In 2021, Indian-Australian choreographer and educator Ashley Lobo has decided to engage with current and prospective students in a unique way. Adapting to the limitations the pandemic has imposed on organic interactions, he conducted a virtual Town Hall session yesterday where he took questions, offered guidance, and shared his plans for the year ahead.

Ashley is not only a prolific dancer and choreographer of international repute but also an educator and mentor who has guided countless aspirants to follow their passion via his acclaimed The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy. Many of his protégés are now successfully spearheading a dance revolution in India and abroad. The Town Hall session was a way to steer the next crop of talent to the right path. It was a space where students could talk about their doubts, fears, and challenges in the pursuit of dance and received guidance from the maestro himself.

Says Ashley, "The purpose behind this initiative is to not only understand what the students want and expect from The Danceworx Academy in 2021 but also how the dance scene is evolving through the current crop of talent. I took this opportunity to discuss the events and projects I have planned for students to grow in their respective dance journeys. Given that we are still dealing with a pandemic, I also wanted to hear what concerns, feedback, and suggestions students and their parents have. I wanted to communicate through this session that we will keep learning and teaching even during this unprecedented time."

Ashley Lobo is renowned for his Prana Paint™ technique, a unique sensitizing approach developed by him that explores movement through yoga, breath, connectivity, and touch. This notable technique has put him on the international map and led to him being invited to teach and choreograph overseas. His choreographic style has a strong influence on cinematic techniques combined with a clear narrative. Lobo has to his credit, over 30 Hindi films and as many stage productions and has also been a judge on India's Dancing Superstar on Star Plus.