Ashnoor Kaur’s Secret Morning Drink Inside Bigg Boss 19: Aloe Vera, Nutmeg & Ginger

Bigg Boss 19 has barely begun, but viewers are already noticing the personal quirks of contestants. Among the many conversations inside the house, actor Ashnoor Kaur stood out with her unique morning routine. On the very first day, fellow participant and influencer Awez Darbar noticed her sipping on a glass of homemade concoction. Curious about the unusual drink, he asked what it contained.

Ashnoor revealed that she starts every morning with a mix of aloe vera gel, nutmeg, and ginger. According to her, this simple tonic helps with digestion, balances hormones, and keeps her skin free from acne. The revelation quickly caught attention, not only among housemates but also outside the show, where fans and wellness enthusiasts began discussing the potential benefits of this natural blend.

Aloe Vera: More Than Just a Skin Soother

Widely known for its cooling and healing effect on the skin, aloe vera also offers multiple internal benefits. Aloe vera juice is often consumed as a digestive aid, with mild laxative properties that ease constipation and improve gut health. Some emerging studies suggest it may even help regulate hormones, particularly in conditions like PCOS. Its natural anti-inflammatory qualities also support acne-free skin, making it a versatile ingredient in both skincare and diet.

Nutmeg: A Spice with Healing Powers

Beyond its familiar role in Indian kitchens, nutmeg is packed with medicinal properties. Traditionally, it has been used to balance menstrual cycles and reduce hormonal fluctuations in women. Nutmeg contains compounds with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that benefit both digestion and skin health. This makes it a valuable addition to natural wellness practices, explaining why Ashnoor incorporates it into her daily ritual.

Ginger: The Digestive Wonder

Ginger has long been celebrated in Ayurveda and modern medicine for its digestive benefits. It aids gastric motility, reducing bloating, nausea, and discomfort. In addition, ginger’s influence on hormonal health is notable, as research suggests it can help lower androgens while supporting estrogen production. With strong antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger is also a popular ingredient in natural skincare and immunity-boosting remedies.

The Rise of Celebrity Wellness Drinks

Ashnoor Kaur’s choice of aloe vera, nutmeg, and ginger is not just a personal ritual—it reflects a larger wellness movement. More young celebrities are shifting away from packaged supplements and processed drinks, choosing instead natural remedies rooted in traditional knowledge. From green juices to herbal teas, these lifestyle choices highlight a return to holistic living.

However, health experts caution that while these ingredients are scientifically backed, they may not work the same way for everyone. Overuse of aloe vera or nutmeg, for example, can trigger side effects. The key lies in moderation and individual awareness.

A Blend of Simplicity and Balance

Inside the high-pressure environment of Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor’s calming morning ritual showcases her preference for balance and natural wellness. Whether it’s for glowing skin, stable hormones, or a healthy gut, her three-ingredient concoction is a reminder that sometimes, the simplest habits can have the biggest impact.