Atlantis Dubai secures IBCCES Certified Autism Center designation

New Delhi: Following the successful certification of Atlantis Aquaventure in 2023, Atlantis Dubai announced that Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal have also earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification marks the first resort destination in the Eastern Hemisphere to achieve this status. It reflects the team’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences to guests with diverse needs and ensuring an inclusive environment.

"We are incredibly proud to become the first resort destination in the Eastern Hemisphere to earn the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation," said Kelly Timmins, Director of Marine Animal Operations and Sustainability at Atlantis Dubai. "Partnering with IBCCES is part of our long-term Corporate Social Responsibility strategy under the Atlantis Atlas Project, with initiatives focused on supporting people and the planet on our journey to becoming a sustainable tourism business. We look forward to welcoming all guests to Atlantis Dubai for an enjoyable and memorable experience."

IBCCES awards the CAC™ designation to organisations that complete a training and review process to understand better and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and other persons of determination. This designation ensures that at least 80 percent (an IBCCES minimum requirement) of colleagues are trained in autism and sensory awareness and are fully equipped to provide service to people on the autism spectrum. In collaboration with IBCCES, Atlantis Dubai staff underwent extensive training to understand the range of potential guest needs. More than 90 percent of guest-facing colleagues across both resorts took training in Autism & Sensory Awareness (ASA). In addition, the Learning & Development team developed a Weekly Briefing Topic on Autism and Sensory Awareness, which an additional 1,500 colleagues completed across Atlantis Dubai.

In addition to training, further achievements include:

The Atlantis Dubai website hosts an accessibility tab that provides guests with downloadable sensory guides. Outlined for rooms and restaurants at Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, as well as experiences across Atlantis Aquaventure, these guides provide a sensory rating, allowing people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to pre-plan their visit to the destination.

Allocated quiet zones are available across both resorts in case people need a moment of respite from sensory stimulation. Locations include the concierge lounge, outdoor cabanas, Imperial Club lounge, and the Explorers Club underwater theatre at Atlantis, The Palm, and the Royal Club lounge, outdoor cabanas, Royal Majlis banquet lounge, and the Explorers Club lounge at Atlantis The Royal.

By completing the CAC™ programme, Atlantis Dubai is helping to lead the way as part of a broader Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) initiative for Dubai to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. In just one year, the city has already reached the halfway point, and this significant milestone, achieved under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscores Dubai's dedication to inclusivity and accessibility for all travelers.

"Atlantis Dubai is at the forefront of revolutionizing accessibility standards within the hospitality industry. Their pioneering initiatives at Aquaventure Waterpark, coupled with securing this designation for Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, demonstrate a profound dedication to inclusivity. And we wholeheartedly commend their tireless efforts," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “This collective commitment across the industry is propelling Dubai towards its goal of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™, reshaping the tourism landscape to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can fully embrace, savour, and craft cherished memories in this extraordinary city."

During World Autism Month this April, Atlantis Dubai invites persons of determination to participate in the destination’s complimentary access programme for Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Two complimentary tickets to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium are available for a person of determination and one caregiver by presenting a valid ID Card at the ticketing plaza. Two accompanying guests will also receive 50 per cent off admission tickets.

Guests can also inquire and make special requests through a form on the Atlantis Dubai website before their destination visit at www.atlantis.com/dubai/about/accessibility.