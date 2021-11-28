Aura awareness day

For centuries it has been known that each person gives off an aura of his or her own. This aura is a field of subtle, luminous radiation surrounding a person that changes in colour, size and shape relation to our mood. Auras can be compared the halos above the head of saints in various religions.

It is thought that the greater the aura, the greater, stronger or more powerful the human being; however, everyone is thought to have one, regardless of age or gender. A certain aura can also be the first indication that we are suffering from certain illnesses.

Although some people find it easier to see auras than others, with special training and discipline, most people are eventually able to tune into their own aura and the auras of other people.

Many people speak of happy pregnant women or people who have just fallen deeply in love"glowing", or an especially talented and passionate stage performer being simply "radiant"–all of these situations are when we are able to somewhat see the aura the person we speak of is emitting, though we perhaps do not know the right way to explain what we see.