The word 'barbecue' is used to describe the name of a gathering or meal, style of food, grilling device, or cooking method whereby barbecued foods are cooked and served. A barbecue can refer to a type of social occasion that features this sort of cooking. It can also refer to the way the meat is cooked, as well as the cooking method that is used.



We love nothing more than getting our friends and family together on a warm day and enjoying delicious barbecued meat with a fresh and crispy salad and other tasty side dishes. When the sun comes out, even if we only experience a mere glimmer of light, the country transforms and a BBQ is the first thing on everyone's mind.

If you are planning on hosting an event, whether it is a celebratory occasion or a mere get together, an outdoor BBQ never fails, and Barbecue Day celebrates this! Not that we need an excuse to get the barbecue out!

Barbecuing is typically done outside by smoking meat over charcoal or wood. Of course, you can also barbecue fish and vegetables as well. There are a lot of different countries that practice barbecues, with a number of regional varieties. You can spend some time reading up on the different styles of barbecue and the various traditions. Look at the different items that are popular in various areas. For example, pulled pork sandwiches are a big hit in Memphis and North Carolina. In Maryland, pit beef prevails as the main choice, with mutton being popular in Kentucky.

There are a number of different techniques that can be used when barbecuing. This includes grilling, roasting, and smoking. The technique after which a barbecue is named incorporates cooking while using smoke at very long temperatures, as well as long cooking times.