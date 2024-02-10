Basant Panchami 2024: What The Formation Of Ravi Yog Means; Know Date And Time

In Hindu tradition, devotees honour Maa Saraswati during the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, which falls on February 14, 2024, this year. According to sacred texts, observing certain rituals on this day is believed to lead to happiness, prosperity, and the attainment of desired objectives. Offering prayers to Maa Saraswati is thought to bring joy and accomplishment into one's life.

The occurrence of Ravi Yog is considered propitious for purchasing gold or launching new ventures. It is also deemed favourable for matrimonial unions. Ravi Yog is believed to enhance success in new endeavours, making it an opportune time for activities such as inaugurating a factory, opening a store, buying vehicles, or investing in gold. The purchase of gold jewelry and coins holds special significance on this day.

According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha begins at 02:41 PM on February 13th and ends at 12:09 PM on February 14th, marking the start of the Magh month. With Udaya Tithi falling on February 14th, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on the same day this year.

The celestial alignments and auspicious timings during Basant Panchami are considered significant, as they hold the potential for success in endeavors undertaken during this period. They serve as a reminder of the profound connection between the divine and human affairs.