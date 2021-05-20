Everyone wants to have the freedom and ease of mind that comes from having a million dollars in the bank, but very few people achieve it. Everyone wants to have the freedom and ease of mind that comes from having a million dollars in the bank, but very few people achieve it.

So if those fantasies don't materialise, then you can always celebrate National Be a Millionaire Day on May 20th by taking the opportunity to have a good look at your own financial situation and seeing what you can do to improve your outlook.

Having the belief that you can make changes and achieve the things you want, with a little time and effort on your part, can help spur you on to your eventual goal of becoming rich. The truth is, anyone can become a millionaire with financial discipline, investment and perhaps a ton of luck too. Be a Millionaire Day isn't about just suddenly being rich, it's about acting and thinking in the way those who are millionaires did to become that way.

It's also about taking care of yourself like you're worth a million bucks because self-care is an important part of living a good life. While the incredibly rich have existed for as long as there was money to count, the first millionaire didn't exist until sometime in the 17th century. John Law had founded the Mississippi Company and due to its success became the first person to be described as a millionaire.

He was worth well over one million French Francs and was the first person known to do so. A new word would have to be invented in 1916 to describe John Rockefeller when his personal wealth grew to over one billion dollars.

One of the things that have come out of the growth of the very rich is a study of what it takes to become rich. The most important part of being a millionaire is learning how to manage your money, though a fortunate birth doesn't help.

