Beautician Day

We all need a little help looking our best now and then, and Beautician's Day celebrates those cosmetologically experts who can help hide our flaws and bring out the absolute best of our beauty. There are multiple disciplines within the realm of cosmetology, including such areas as skin care, manicures, electrology, hair care, and cosmetic application. When it's a special day for you, it's always good to remember that without these, we could be locked in a perpetual bad hair day. The world of fashion and style is in constant flux, evolving with the changing of the seasons, and these wonderful navigators of the beauty world will see you through.



Cosmetics is one of the foundations of the beauticians art, with the knowledge of how colors, skin tones, and hair color all come together to create the unique pallete that is your skin.

Cosmetics have to be carefully selected to enhance your natural features, with considerations needing to be taken for dry skin, oily skin, and the always tricky combination skin. While most people think merely of the colorants that are standard 'make-up', cosmetics actually include those products used for treating the various issues tied into the nature of your skin.

Skin care is done through a variety of methods, and Beautician's Day is a great time to check in with your cosmetologist to help you adjust for your new look. There are several processes involved in properly caring with your skin, including regular cleansings, masks (such as clay-based, peel masks, sheet masks, and others).

Exfoliation helps to get rid of dead skin to help the fresh new skin underneath truly shine, or to even out rough spots on your skin. Combining these habits with Toning, moisturizing, and products to protect your skin from skin and wind damage.