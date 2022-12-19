Ice massage must be applied directly to the area with ice rested outside the freezer. Remember not to massage the same area for more than 12 minutes to avoid frostbite.



5 Amazing benefits of ice massage on your skin

1. Brighter Skin

Ice helps blood circulation, which your skin radiant glow, you can make ice cubes juice to prolong these effects.

2. Reduces Strains

When you have swelling, redness and blemishes, ice can also help reduce them, if you have acne, you can also use ice to cleanse and purify the area.

3. Reduces Dark Circles

Freeze a combination of cucumber juice and rosewater and use these ice cubes to the bottom of your eyes. These help decreases swelling.

4. Tones your skin

Do you wish a smoother and more toned skin? Ice is the best way to operate your muscles and purify your skin. Clean pores naturally before inserting makeup/

5. Prevents wrinkles

Ice massage delays the appearance of wrinkles keep your face hydrated and helps relieve symptoms of aging.

Ice massage is an excellent for your skin, hence can begin to practice and have that beautiful skin you long.