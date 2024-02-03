Ageless Radiance: How Collagen Works to Preserve Skin Elasticity and Hydration

Who wouldn’t desire to wake up to a face that feels as refreshing as a ripe peach – plump, smooth, and brimming with youthful vitality? While this dream might appear distant, it is closer to reality than one might think, all thanks to a remarkable protein known as collagen. Often hailed as the building block of youthful skin, collagen plays a pivotal role in maintaining skin health, preventing premature aging, and preserving skin elasticity. As the most abundant protein in the human body, collagen provides structure and firmness to the skin. However, the irony lies in the fact that, after the age of 25, our collagen levels begin to decline. Various external factors, such as prolonged exposure to UV rays and pollution, contribute to this decline, leading to visible signs of aging like wrinkles and sagging skin.



Collagen: The Architect of Skin Health & Need for Supplements

The natural decline in collagen production after a certain age necessitates additional support. Collagen supplements, including collagen builders and peptides, have emerged as essential tools for sustaining healthy collagen levels. Notably, the challenge lies in finding suitable sources, especially for those following a vegetarian lifestyle.

Traditional collagen is actually marine collagen, derived from ethically sourced marine animals. Often challenging for vegetarians, this conventional collagen source has prompted the development of vegetarian supplements such as collagen builders and pro-collagen protein peptides. These alternatives play a crucial role in supporting collagen production while respecting diverse dietary preferences.

Collagen builders are designed to stimulate comprehensive collagen production within the body, addressing the natural decline associated with aging. On the other hand, collagen peptides are broken-down versions, facilitating easier absorption. They contribute to the overall health of the skin, bones, and muscles. When combined with active ingredients, collagen peptides enhance collagen retention, providing a holistic approach to skincare.

Market Trends and the Future of Collagen in India:

The plant-based collagen market, driven by rising awareness of collagen’s benefits and ethical sourcing concerns, is experiencing a surge, expected to grow from USD 62.59 million in 2023 to USD 90.38 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.62%. This promising growth showcases the potential of plant-based alternatives to capture a significant share of India’s collagen market.

Leading the charge are innovative proprietary blends enriched with plant extracts like Phyllanthus emblica, Camellia sinensis, and Coffea Arabica. These plant powerhouses offer a harmonious synergy of benefits. Phyllanthus emblica extracts are particularly noteworthy, playing a pivotal role in collagen synthesis, and promoting enhanced skin elasticity and firmness. Camellia sinensis extracts contribute powerful antioxidants, safeguarding the skin from oxidative stress and reducing signs of aging. Additionally, Coffea Arabica extracts aid in skin rejuvenation by supporting collagen maintenance.

This harmonious blend of plant-based ingredients presents a comprehensive solution for maintaining a youthful and healthy complexion. Skin elasticity, likened to the bounce in a rubber band, is essential for preventing wrinkles and preserving a youthful appearance. Products enriched with ingredients like Phyllanthus emblica help boost collagen, ensuring firmer and more resilient skin.

Challenges and Future of Collagen Market in India

Despite the rapid growth in the collagen market, particularly in the plant-based segment, there exists a need for greater awareness. Many consumers still perceive plant-based collagen products as novelty items rather than essentials in their skincare routine. Brands that focus on educating consumers about the benefits of collagen and its role in maintaining skin health are expected to contribute significantly to market growth. As awareness grows, the future of the collagen market in India holds promising potential, providing individuals with effective tools to nurture ageless radiance. In conclusion, collagen emerges as the cornerstone for ageless radiance, safeguarding skin elasticity and hydration. From supplements to the thriving plant-based market in India, the journey highlights the essential role of collagen in preserving skin health. Despite challenges, the future holds promise as awareness grows, offering individuals effective tools for enduring radiance and embracing the beauty of resilient skin.

(The author is a nutritionist and MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at OZiva)