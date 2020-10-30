Beauty Benefits of Amla

The magic fruit can be immensely beneficial to tighten your skin, lighten complexion ,treat Acne, make your hair shiny and dandruff- free and delay the effects of premature aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots by boosting the regeneration of healthy new cells.

Amla for hair

It is said to check greying. You can have the juice of one raw amla daily, after adding it to a glass of water to check premature hair greying. You can add amla juice to your hair and leave it dry for 30 minutes for an all-new mane shine.

To control the problem of hair fall , take dried amla and boil it in water and then mash it and apply the pulpy paste on the scalp as well as hair both .Let it dry in natural environment and wash it off with plain fresh water . This treatment can be done once a week.

To make home-made shampoo for silky hair, take one handful of dry herbs of reetha, amla, and shikakai and add it to a litre of water and allow it to soak overnight. The next day, simmer it on a low fire, till the water reduces to half the quantity. Do not allow it to boil on a high flame, but rather simmer on a very low fire. Let the mixture cool and then strain it with a clean cloth. Use the liquid for washing the hair. The decoction can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days.

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store. The oil can be used to apply on the hair.

Amla for skin

Apply amla juice on your face and outer skin with a cotton pad and wash off after 15 minutes with fresh water . It will help to improve your skin complexion . Close your eyes while doing so. Apply amla paste on your face and wash it off after 30 minutes when it has been completely dried .It will help to treat acne and breakouts making you more beautiful and attractive.

Amla juice is perfect for the treatment of acne and pimple scars. Amla helps remove acne marks and blemishes in a natural way. Apply amla paste for 15 minutes over the affected area and leave it for 10 minutes . Wash it with lukewarm water. If you have a sensitive skin, dilute the juice with water and then apply. Be consistent with this treatment for better results.

It will lighten the spots and reduce the occurrence of pimples. This will fight pimples, fine lines and reduce scarring done by acne. It is a natural blood purifier that keeps pimples and the after-effects of acne away. Thus, amla juice gives you flawless skin.

Amla face pack gives you glowing, radiant and supple skin fighting the adverse effects of pollution and chemical-based skin products. You can mix amla powder, honey and yogurt to make a quick face mask. Leave it for 20 minutes or till it dries naturally and then rinse it off with cold water. For oily skin, you can mix two portions of amla powder with some rose water and apply the pack on your face. Leave it till it dries, and wash it off.