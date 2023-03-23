Beauty Benefits of Banana for Skincare

Banana is one of the fruits, which are easily available in India, it is a powerhouse of varied beneficial nutrients.



Banana is one of the most consumed fruits in most part of the earth. Banana belongs to the family Musaceae, scientific name of the fruit is Musa acuminata Colla.

There exists no share distinction between banana and plantains, the former is the softer variety, while the latter is firmer.

Bananas are super rich in antioxidants as well as other nutrients. One banana contains about 467 mg of potassium, it is vital to control blood pressure, which in turn helps protect your heart. The above fruit also has Vitamin B6, which helps in preventing anemia as well as coronary heart disease.

Banana, apart from offering numerous health benefits, it also offers amazing benefits to your skin.

There is limited research on how exactly banana benefits to the skin

Amazing Benefits of Banana for Skin-care

1. Moistures your skin

Banana are great natural moisturizers for your skin. The Vitamin A present in the bananas help restore the lost moisture and repairs damaged, dull and dry skin.

To instantly moisturize the dry as well as dull skin, you must mash a ripe banana and apply it on your face. Avoid contact with the eyes, leave it for about 20 to 25 minutes and then wash it off using the lukewarm water. You would find instantly, you skin has become both soft as well as supple. If you have extremely dry as well as flaky skin, you can very add honey to this face mask. This banana and honey would help in getting rid of skin pigmentation.

2. Another Face mask to moisturize skin

Take a half ripe banana, mash it and then mix it with one tablespoon of yoghurt and one teaspoon of Vitamin E oil. Apply it generously to clean face and then rinse it off after half an hour.

Banana helps your skin to Glow

1. Mash a ripe banana and then mix it with one tablespoon of sandalwood paste and half teaspoon of honey. Leave it for 20 to 25 minutes and then you must wash it using the luke warm water. This face mask is very beneficial for oily skin as sandalwood helps in cleaning excesss sebum and oil from the skin while banana keeps it moisturized.

2. Mash one ripe banana and mix it with lemon juice (From one lemon). Then leave it for about 20 minutes. This mask is full of Vitamin C, which helps get rid of dullness and help reduces spots and blemishes.

3. One can also use banana milk for the face. Simply mash a rip banana, until you get a lump free pulp. Now, you must add a equal amount of milk and then mix well. If you have dry skin, you can also add a few drops of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your face as well as neck and leave it for about 20 minutes. You can probably eat another banana as you relax. Rinse with warm water first(to open pores) and then with cold water (to close the pores).

Banana has Anti-Aging Benefits

Banana has got anti-aging benefits. To prepare anti-aging facial mask, which is loaded with vitamins A and E, you must mash an avocado and banana together. Leave it on your skin for about 20 minutes and then rinse. Your skin would become soft as well as youthful. The vitamin E in the Avocado combined with the nutrients in Bananas helps fight free radicals and repairs the damage.

Banana Help Remove Dead Skin Cells

One can prepare a banana scrub to exfoliate your skin. It is full of antioxidants, which not only help remove dead skin cells but also leave your skin feeling new.

You can follow simple step and prepare banana scrub in your home

-You need to take a mashed banana and one tablespoon sugar and then mix them well. Apply to your skin and then rub in a circular motions. The banana would help in moisturize the dry skin while the sugar granules will help in getting rid of the dead skin.

-Other scrub, what you can prepare using ripe banana is, add two to three tablespoons of oats and one tablespoon each of honey and milk. Apply it on your face and leave it for about 5 minutes. Wash it using the cold water. In case you have extremely dry skin, you can very well substitute milk with fresh cream

-Take half banana, one tablespoon of coconut milk and then 2 tablespoon of uncooked rice. Blend all to get a thick paste. Gently massage your face using this paste and then wash off using the cold water

To make a body scrub, mash two bananas with 4 to 5 strawberries using the blender. Mix 3 tablespoons of sugar and use it as body scrub when you take a bath.

Banana Helps Treat Acne

One can use banana peel to treat Acne

Cut a small piece of the peel. Rub the inside of the peel gently over the acne affected area. Do this for about 5 minutes or until the inside of the peel turns brown, let the banana on your skin dry out. Cleanse using lukewarm water. Repeat this at least 3 times a day for best results.

Banana Helps treat Itchy skin, warts and Psoriasis

For itchy skin, simply rub the inside of the banana peel on the affected area, and you will find relief.

To treat warts and psoriasis, just apply the banana peel to the affected area and rub it for about 10 to 15 minutes twice each day. However, do talk to your dermatologist for advice.